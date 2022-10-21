The Black Belt Community Foundation's (BBCF) Green County Associates collected an estimated 325,000 to help alleviate the water crisis in Jackson, MS.
In a post on their Facebook page the BBCF credited 38 community organizations and 45 families for donating bottles for the effort, as well as the following:
Greek letter organizations, volunteer fire departments, Masonic and Eastern Star lodges, Greene County High School principal, students, and staff, Flowers Bakery, Tishabee Senior Citizens, Eutaw Housing Authority, Greene County Retired Educators Association, McInnis Mortuary, Greene County Ushers Alliance, Commissioner Allen Turner, Jr., Black Belt Law, Mayor Johnson and to Stay N On the Move Trucking, LLC.
