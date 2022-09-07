Black Belt Community Foundation's (BBCF) Greene County Community Associates is collecting water bottles to assist in the water crisis in Jackson, MS through Sept. 15.
Donations are being taken at the Robert H. Young Community Center on 720 Greensboro Street in Eutaw.
Volunteers will operate Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The group has set a goal to fill an 18 wheeler with donations. For more information, contact Miriam Leftwich at 205-496-2070 or Darlene Robinson 205-344-0739.
