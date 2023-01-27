Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Alabama.
Individuals and households in Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
These counties join Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Hale counties, which were previously approved for Individual Assistance.
Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is open, and help is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and atfacebook.com/fema.
