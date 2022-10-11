The Greensboro Christmas Parade Committee is raising money for the upcoming holiday parade events with a barbeque fundraiser.
There will be a plate sale on Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-orders by Oct. 13 can be made by calling 205-564-3198 or 334-507-1076.
A plate of chicken is $10 for leg quarters and $12. Plates of ribs are available for $10.
The pickup location is Greensboro Recreational Center.
