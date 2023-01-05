Greenville native and retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard H. Boutwell has been named the new senior vice chancellor for advancement at Troy University.
According to Alabama Political Reporter Boutwell is preceded by Maj. Gen. Walter Givhan, also retired from the Air Force.
As vice chancellor Boutwell will be responsible for governmental relations, development and alumni affairs and public affairs, as well as overseeing the relationship of Troy University with the military.
Boutwell is a 1991 alumnus of the university.
Read more at Alabama Political Reporter here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.