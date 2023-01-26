A survey by H.O.P.E. is seeking input from residents in Pickens County on health equity in the Black Belt.
H.O.P.E. is a partnership of Black Belt Community Foundation and the Alabama Department of Public Health Office of Health Equity and Minority Health.
The survey seeks to identify health disparities in the Pickens County community.
Surveys may be completed by contacted H.O.P.E. Ambassador Janice Maxine Jones at 334-419-1046.
