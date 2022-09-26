Trick or treating stock

Stock image from istockphoto.com

 viafilms

With October right around the corner the Demopolis Public Library will hold its annual Halloween Monster March on Oct. 28. 

All merchants are invited to participate in the event, which will be held at 4 p.m. 

Demopolis Public Library is located at 211 East Washington Street. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.