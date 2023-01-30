The city of Hayneville in Lowndes County has received $12.9 million to upgrade its sewer systems and drinking water.
According to Alabama Political Reporter the director of Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) and an administrator of the Environmental were present at a signing ceremony in Hayneville to begin work.
$10 million will go to upgrade the sewer system while $2.9 million will go to the water drinking system.
In a post on her Facebook page, Rep. Terri Sewell commended the project, saying that she voted in favor of the funding.
"We know how long this issue has plagued rural communities, and I am proud to have voted in FAVOR of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to ensure this essential funding is available," she said.
Other water system improvement projects are planned for Lowndesboro, which will get $1 million and the Lowndes County Water Authority is set to receive $735,000.
Read the Alabama Political Reporter story here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.