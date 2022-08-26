HBCU Pigskin Showdown organizers have big plans to get Marion ready to host its second major all-star football game that will be played in front of thousands of spectators, a national TV audience and up to 32 NFL scouts in December.
Chris Williams, Pigskin executive director and co-founder, says they will be adding seats on all four sides of the field at Marion Military Institute to fit 5,000 fans at the game set for Dec. 17 at noon.
NBC Sports is bringing several big trucks full of equipment and cameras to air the game live on Peacock and CNBC as part of an effort to show more HBCU games.
To read more subscribe to the print edition at selmasun.com/subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.