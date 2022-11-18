After 106 years of serving Selma and surrounding areas, Swift Drug is closing its doors for good.
“I’ve been here 50 years, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” current owner Buddy Swift said. But he said heath concerns are forcing him to close the store on Broad Street.
“I have pancreatic cancer, and I’m going to have surgery in two weeks,” Swift said. “I’m going to have to be out for at least two months. At my advanced age of 72, I thought that this is the time to close.”
Swift said that running Swift Drugs is a full-time job, and with his health situation, he said he would not be able to devote the necessary time to running it properly. “Running this kind of business is something you have to put your whole act into,” Swift said. “You can’t do it on a part-time basis.”
“We were very fortunate to partner with Walgreens in this,” Swift said “They bought our prescription files and our prescription inventory.”
He said that all the front inventory is being sold off with a big going-out-of-business sale. “We’ll be closing by Dec. 23 if we still have merchandise, but we won’t be open any later than Dec. 23,” Swift said.
