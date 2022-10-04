"Live music, dancing, bands and good food. The makings of a good party. “This was not your ordinary health fair,” smiled Carl “Dr. Feelgood” Moore of WBFZ 105.3, one of the main coordinators of the health fair held in the parking lot at the Selma Mall on Saturday.
“This was a party with a purpose. Our end goal was to bring awareness, good fun and great entertainment—all while serving the community,” he said.
The health fair will be traveling to other Black Belt counties in coming weeks.
Dr. Bruce Taylor of Taylor Internal Medicine, the partnering coordinator, stated he was “pleased to see what happens when a large group of people come together with a purpose.”
The day kicked off with crowds gathering to experience the full scope of the fair, making several rounds to booths and tents. Vendors lined the perimeter and included everything from information to services to clothing to popcorn to bouncy houses for the children.
“There was something for everyone,” Moore said. “From babies to age 90. My oldest supporter from way back, Ms. Sarah, was the 90-year-old that was present. It was my pure pleasure helping her out of the car and under the main tent. She stood assisted by her walker at one point and tapped her feet to the music.”
The health fair was also in conjunction with The Coalition of Concerned Families, the organization that hosted the Photo ID & Voter Registration Drive.
“We conducted an event in the spring and had to turn some people away because we were well past closing,” stated Vice President Jasmine Pritchett. “This time, we extended our hours and it helped that it was a weekend event. The Secretary of State’s office printed the certified photo voter identification cards on the spot.”
The CCF booth was pitched right next to the organizations responsible for assisting citizens in getting their right to vote restored. Whether it was finding out if they owed fines to any number of roadblocks, citizens needing this assistance were able to receive it right then and there.
And then. The battle started. The famous crosstown rivalry—Selma High vs. Southside—was heading into a battle of the bands.
Selma High School arrived early to perform, so that they could head back over to practice for their homecoming this Friday. Southside performed later in the afternoon.
The dance line would become the determining auxiliary, as Selma High returned to challenge The South. It was a back-and-forth of high energy, high stepping and twists and turns to both modern and old school music. The crowd went wild. Fans on both sides of the battle cheered for both teams. The battle had become a display of community. The scholars fed off the energy from the adults so much that they got together and decided to close the battle with an impromptu piece—they danced together. Yes, both schools—one dance, one unit. When asked what they call themselves, they talked it over and returned with, “The Combine.” The crowd cheered even louder.
The battle served as a fundraiser for both schools. The coordinators passed buckets around, collecting donations.
Throughout the day were pop-up fashion shows, praise dancers, line dancing and giveaways. All while becoming health conscious.
“I am pleased with the turnout,” stated Dr. Taylor. "We were able to provide information, assistance and free blood pressure cuffs to those who qualified.”
“We had it all at the Selma Mall,” rhymed Moore as he thanked the mall owners and everyone else who had a hand in the success of the event. “We gave away a whole lot of love and a whole lot of knowledge on how important health care and voting are. We met our goal with the fundraiser for the two bands, and we plan to take this to every county in the Black Belt. Our next stop this month is Montgomery.”
