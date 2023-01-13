Help is already pouring into tornado-ravaged Selma, and more is in on the way.
Pastor John Grayson said The Gathering Place restaurant at 1812 Broad St. in Selma will be serving hot meals to people affected by the tornado. He also said that location “will be open as a shelter for folks to get in out of the weather. We opened last night. Tonight, we will be open as well,” Grayson said.
Austin Williams at the Selma YMCA said, “Our facility is open for regular hours today. Our showers are available for anyone who needs a hot shower. We have towels, body wash and wash cloths. We will also be preparing meals this evening for those who need a hot meal. More information will be available on our Facebook page.”
The Red Cross has set up a donation site at Selma High School. They need cleaning supplies, clothing and food for the relief effort.
The organization Love Is What Love Does will be helping with debris removal and cleanup. They will also be taking donations at their Dallas County facility located at 1026 Dawson Ave.
“We do have some emergency supplies, from Pampers, to clothing, to shoes and some food items,” Director LaQuenna Lewis said. She also reported that Love Is What Love Does is providing hot meals at various restaurants around town.
Lewis also said they will be coming “for a large clean-up effort. We have 40 to 50 people on hand but would like additional assistance with donations of cleaning supplies, trash bags, PPE equipment. But the biggest thing is hands -- people to help.”
Any donations can be made at the Love Is What Love Does facility.
