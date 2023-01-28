Hibbett Sports donated items to tornado victims in a giveaway on Jan. 25 in a partnership with other Selma organizations.
The retailer ordered boxes of clothes, shoes, jackets, hats and more for children, women and men for the giveaway after hearing of the need from Selma assistant manager Cymethia Rudolph, whose house on Old Orrville Road was hit by the tornado.
The giveaway took place at MainStreet Urgent Care across the street on Highland Avenue and was coordinated by the Coalition of Concerned Families (CCF) co-founder Angela Benjamin.
“I just want to thank Hibbett for giving back to the people that shop with us every day,” Rudolph said. “They took care of me, and I want to help take care of others. Being a victim of the tornado myself, I know how it feels.”
Selma’s store is in Hibbett District 81 and District Manager Rich Brown was happy to give back. Rudolph said his motto is ‘Love is what love does.’ Selma is us.
Demopolis store manager Regina Burno, who drove to Selma on her off day to personally help along with Selma store manager Christopher McGhee and Prattville store manager Crystal Drain, said Hibbett has never done this before.
“All of us are off today but want to serve the community,” Burno said. “Hibbett usually gives to agencies like the American Red Cross and allows them to decide on disbursement.”
The new items given out were delivered to the Selma Hibbett store and were given out during the event that was scheduled to end at 2 p.m., but the crew stayed over another hour.
“Thank you all so much,” said one victim, a mother with seven children. A gentleman with a small child who had been handed items for himself made sure he asked, “What about my son? I need things for my son.” The volunteer responded with a smile, “Yes sir, we are talking care of him right now.” The man smiled back.
Coalition of Concerned Families co-founder Benjamin said the group doesn’t always enter into partnerships, but this one was worth it.
“We are advocates for the people at CCF, our priority is with them. This sometimes means we do not accept all offers to assist that come our way. But when I met District Manager Rich Brown, I knew he was a man who cared. He spoke of the community with kindness and thoughtfulness and was adamant about placing Hibbett’s products directly into the hands of the tornado victims. I don’t wear a whole lot of sportswear, but they certainly have gained a new customer in me. For a community that spends a whole lot of dollars at this store, the give-back caught my attention. I received several calls from families after they left. They were grateful, thankful and humbled by the love shown to them as they struggle to return to some sense of normalcy, all the while still cramped into one room in hotels and with family and wherever else they can find space. The love. The kindness. That’s huge. And that is what matters to CCF.”
