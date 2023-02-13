Graduating high school students are eligible apply for two available Pioneer Electric Cooperative Foundation lineworker scholarships.
The scholarships are $5,000 each and are awarded to those who attend an accredited 15-week lineworker training program.
Students who apply must attend an accredited high school in Butler, Dallas, Lowndes or Wilcox counties.
The deadline to submit applications is Friday, Feb. 17.
To apply or for more information see this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.