High-speed internet will be expanded in Dallas and six other Black Belt counties thanks to almost $50 million in loans and grants recently announced by the US Department of Agriculture.
Pine Belt Telephone Company Inc. will receive the funds to connect 15,989 people, 608 businesses, 52 educational facilities and 407 farms in Dallas, Perry, Wilcox, Marengo, Choctaw and Clarke counties to high-speed internet.
Pine Belt will make high-speed internet affordable by participating in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program. This project will serve socially vulnerable communities in Dallas, Choctaw and Clarke counties.
To read more subscribe to the print edition at selmasun.com/subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.