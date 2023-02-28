Historic Tabernacle Baptist Church will host Freedom Stories on Saturday, March 4 with storyteller Salaam Green at 12:30 p.m.
Using poetry and spoken word Green will share stories of the Civil Rights Movement. This style of storytelling has been described as a West African Tradition.
Historic Tabernacle Baptist Church is located at 1431 Broad Street in Selma.
