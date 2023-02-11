 Skip to main content
Home Inspired Ministries expands programs in Lowndes County

Hope Inspired Ministries

Hope Inspired Ministries conducts employment classes.

Hope Inspired Ministries has expanded services in Lowndes County.

The Birmingham nonprofit that focuses on finding employment in high jobless rate communities received a grant from Delta Regional Authority to teach high school seniors at Lowndes County Public Schools workforce skills they can use after high school.

Lowndes County is home to one of the state’s highest unemployment rates.

Read more here.

