The Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB) in Montgomery will return in February 2023 after being on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The upcoming competition on Feb. 18, 2023 at Alabama State University will be the 30th anniversary of HBOB, which showcases HBCU marching bands.
“I am proud of the special relationship Honda has with HBCUs,” said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at American Honda.
“Born out of more than three decades of collaboration on programs that support and celebrate the dreams of HBCU students as the next generation of Black leaders, we continue to build on our relationship with HBCUs in new and meaningful ways."
"In 2023, we will take Honda Battle of the Bands to an HBCU campus and look forward to sharing our inspirational HBCU journey with loyal HBOB fans and society.”
Visit www.hondabattleofthebands.com to vote for a favorite HBCU band.
