The Drug Free Communities of Dallas County (DFCDC) Hope Dealers has earned a credential from the national drug abuse prevention group, CADCA, and will be recognized at a forum in February 2023.
“The Hope Dealers are hard at work everyday in Dallas County, implementing creative and innovative strategies to keep our kids drug free," said a message from DCCDC. "Oftentimes hard work goes overlooked, which makes us even more excited about achieving the Blue Ribbon credential.”
DFCDC earned the Blue Ribbon Coalition credential that recognizes "exceptional" coalitions through a process at the Got Outcomes! Awards program.
The group will be recognized in February at the CADCA 2023 National Leadership Forum at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.
“We congratulate Drug Free Communities of Dallas County on their outstanding work and dedication to their community," said Pat Castillo, CADCA’s VP, Training Operations/Director, National Coalition Institute.
"The Hope Dealers clearly embraced the CADCA model of prevention and their commitment to creating a foundation for population-level outcomes is an inspiration for others in the field of substance misuse prevention. Our Blue Ribbon Coalitions are excellent examples for other coalitions to be inspired by and emulate in their quest to reduce substance use and misuse in their communities."
