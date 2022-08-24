The Drug Free Communities of Dallas County's Hope Dealers have released a music video for their song "Drug Free Like Me" featuring guest appearances from various public faces from Selma and throughout the county.
Appearances include the probate judge's office, Vaughan Regional Medical Center, the fire department, the police department, district attorney's office, the sheriff's office, some from the city government and the Selma school district.
See below for the video:
