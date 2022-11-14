Training sessions for workers in the hospitality industry were held in Selma Monday and Tuesday.
Selma was one of four locations for the classes, which are designed to stimulate sustainable tourism, economic development, and business and community growth in central, south-central and south Alabama counties.
Known as the Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification, the program was developed for the lodging industry and will provide hospitality workers with experiential training and skills to elevate every visitor's experience and will feature instruction aimed at the specific needs of each business and geographical location. A similar program has already been conducted in the North Alabama region.
“The counties served by this program have historically had fewer opportunities for tourism, but as COVID-19 forced people to go outside and favor road trips over flights, the dynamic shifted,” said Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell. “This program will elevate Alabama’s hospitality industry as more people continue to visit Alabama’s great outdoors and cultural heritage destinations.”
This new training program allows business owners and community members to create an outstanding and hospitable community culture, which helps build and retain their workforce. Frontline employees should leave the program with newfound confidence, professional development, a new network of peers and the potential for career advancement.
The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association was awarded a grant by the Alabama Tourism Department to coordinate the classes. ALBBAA worked with The University of Alabama Center for Economic Development, Holistic Performance Group and Experience Consulting to conduct the training sessions.
Alabama’s tourism industry continues to grow, outpacing most of the nation, after experiencing a setback due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to the Alabama Tourism Department 2021 Economic Impact Study, over 8.6 million people visited the state last year.
