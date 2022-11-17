St. James Hotel hosted sessions on hospitality training, coordinated by Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association using a grant from the Alabama Tourism Department.
According to Alabama News Network, titled the Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification, was held in in effort to train workers on working with customers and tourists.
The program is hoped to help boost tourism in Alabama. The program also seeks to train workers in restaurants, attractions and retail.
