Despite rumblings suggesting otherwise, incoming House General Fund Budget chairman State Rep. Rex Reynolds (R-Huntsville), who was named to the post last week, said he did not see a "broad expansion" of Medicaid in the near future.
During an appearance on Mobile radio FM Talk 106.5's "The Jeff Poor Show," the Madison County Republican lawmaker discussed the possibility, noting his legislative colleagues' lack of willingness to pursue Medicaid expansion.
However, he did not rule it out altogether by suggesting some "pockets" could be considered.
"I do not see a broad expansion of Medicaid," he said. "In my first quadrennium down there, I'm not hearing a willingness to do that. However, I do think there are pockets that we need to look at. You know, we did that for ambulatory services in Alabama. We expanded Medicaid to help them and to be successful in the increase they were seeing because of the COVID."
"I think there are some other pockets," Reynolds continued. "In fact, I've got a meeting next week. We'll sit down around a roundtable and hear another opportunity of just a small pocket of the way we can expand Medicaid and better serve Alabamians."
This story is courtesy of 1819news.com.
