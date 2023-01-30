Dallas County officials are urging residents to separate tree limbs from household items in debris piles left from the Jan. 12 tornado.
Emergency Management Director Toya Crusoe said crews won't pick up debris at the curb if piles aren't separated.
Selma-Dallas County residents rummage through what's left of their homes, they need to sort through belongings and limbs, lumber and household items and put them in their proper piles to ensure they will be hauled away, Crusoe said.
Glen Williams with Alabama EMA said debris should be sorted by type, because different types of debris will be disposed of differently.
- Pile 1 should be vegetation like limbs, trees or shrubs.
- Pile 2 should be debris from the home or building. This would be building materials like lumber or shingles.
- Pile 3 should be appliances -- anything that plugged in -- like destroyed washers, dryers and refrigerators.
- Pile 4 should be other household items like furniture.
“Mixing debris is not conducive for pickup,” Williams said. Sorting the debris will facilitate the pickup and help the contractor take the items to the proper place for disposal.
Then there’s household garbage. Garbage should not be mixed into any of the debris piles, Williams said. Household garbage should be placed in a trash container so it can be picked up by the city’s garbage contractor as always.
Debris will go to an inert landfill or be burned. Household garbage must go to the dump.The debris will be picked up by a contractor that has not yet been hired, according to Williams. If the contractor spots household garbage in any of the debris piles, they will not pick it up, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.