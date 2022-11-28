Liberty Flames football coach Hugh Freeze has agreed to come to Auburn to be head of the Tigers football team.
According to ESPN an official announcement will reportedly be made on Monday.
Freeze has had a number of wins at Liberty and previously at Ole Miss where he led the team to a Sugar Bowl win in 2015.
The decision comes after Bryan Harsin was fired in October, followed by interim coach Cadillac Williams.
Former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin had been considered for Auburn but declined to remain as Ole Miss head coach.
