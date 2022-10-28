About 800 people gathered at Art’s Revive on Water Avenue to enjoy a wide range of wild game recipes at the Selma Alabama Wildlife Federation Wild Game Cook-Off Oct. 20.
The Selma cook-off has become one of the most anticipated and most popular events in Selma. The event was organized by Tim Wood, manager of the Central Alabama Farmer’s Co-op.
Fifteen teams cooked everything from deer to quail to fish. There were even raw oysters. AWF Wild Game Cook Offs have three categories in which teams compete, Fish, Fowl and Game. Teams compete in one or all three.
