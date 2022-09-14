All hunting and fishing licenses in Alabama expire every year on Aug. 31, so now is the time to get your 2022-2023 licenses.
Purchasing a new license is easy and can be done online.
“Don’t wait,” Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Director Chuck Sykes said. “Go ahead and get them now. We started the pre-sale last week.”
The reason for not waiting is dove season comes in the first Saturday in September. “I would suggest not waiting. Every year people wait until Saturday morning before they go to the dove field at noon and something happens,” Sykes said. “The internet connection is unstable or has a glitch or is overloaded, and they’re frantic trying to get a license.”
Purchasing the licenses is quick and simple. Go to www.outdooralabama.com and click on licenses, and the site will walk you through the process. And that is for all hunting and fishing licenses.
Sykes said there are no major changes in the licenses this year from last year. No changes in season dates and bag limits either. All of that information is also available at the www.outdooralabama.com site.
“We try to keep everything as consistent as we can so everyone who hunts and fishes can plan ahead better,” Sykes said. He said that the Bait Privileged license and the Night Time Hunting license for hunting coyote and feral hog at night have no exemptions. The night hunting licenses are required if you hunt coyote or hog at night. The baiting license is not required unless you are using bait. Sykes said even though it is not a requirement, it is cheap insurance because you may not know when a hunting partner is hunting over bait. And even if you never intended to do so, if you are with that person, you are considered hunting over bait, too.
WFF is the division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources that is in charge of managing the state’s wildlife resources. The wildlife biologists at WFF do so through extensive studies and research to be sure the population of our wildlife resources are healthy. They are also the law enforcement arm of the DCNR. The main funding source for WFF is the sale of hunting and fishing licenses. They receive no tax dollar funding.
“I hope everyone will buy a license and get out there, be safe and enjoy themselves,” Sykes said. “Just don’t wait.”
