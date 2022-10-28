Plans to invest in a $205 million EV battery module plant in Montgomery that will create 400 jobs have been announced by Gov. Kay Ivey and executives from the supplier, Hyundai Mobis.
According to a press release from Ivey's office the facility will be 450,000 square feet in size and will produce more than 200,000 EV batteries to the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama factory in Montgomery and the Kia Georgia plant.
“Alabama’s auto manufacturing sector is evolving rapidly to capitalize on the EV revolution that is sweeping the industry, and this new Hyundai Mobis battery plant represents another milestone in that transition,” Ivey said.
“We’re excited about the company’s new investment and what it represents for the next chapter of automaking in Alabama.”
Hyundai executive H.S. Oh made the announcement with Ivey on Thursday where they spoke on the details of the upcoming project.
“As the EV market continues to grow, having a strong production capacity will be key in allowing Hyundai Mobis to see continued growth in the market,” he said. “We believe this new facility in Montgomery will be an important step in that process, and we are excited for the project to be under way.”
The plant will be located off of Interstate 65 in Montgomery. Construction is expected to begin in December, with production of EV batteries to begin in 2024.
Read the full press release here.
