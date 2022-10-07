The AISA Eight-man, illness plagued, Meadowview Christian School (MCS) Trojans saw their winless streak continue with their eighth loss of 2022 on the road to the Ezekiel Academy Knights 47-0 on Thursday, Oct. 6.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, the Trojans have not won a football game since 2017.
Calling it real “iron man” football, Don White, MCS athletic director and head football coach, said the Trojans carried just 11 players to Ezekiel in Montgomery.
He said of the 11 who made the trip, two had missed practice all week. And, he said, “We still have five out with the flu, a different five from last week.”
White said of his team’s play, however, “It has been the same o’ same -- really lackluster play on offense and a little better on defense. We still can’t get it going offensively.”
White said standout players for his Trojans at Ezekiel were Trent Ballard and Devin Gumpton.
He said Gumpton was moved to receiver where he caught five passes. And, he said, when Gumpton was in as quarterback, he threw the football to Ballard, who caught three passes.
The Trojans will next host the Cornerstone Christian School Chargers of Columbiana on Friday, Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.