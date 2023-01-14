Work on County Road 12 in Perry County was among 33 road projects announced Thursday by Gov. Kay Ivey.
Ivey announced that more than $40 million in state transportation funding is being awarded to cities and counties for road and bridge projects in 23 counties.
One of those projects is to realign CR-12 in Perry County with Highway 5 and making turning radius improvements on CR-12 at its intersection with Highway 183. Nine miles of centerline scoring will also be added to CR-12.
The project will cost $333,905. No local match is required, according to the announcement from Ivey’s office.
The funding is made available through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II), a program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires ATRIP-II to be an annual program setting aside a minimum of $30 million off the top of ALDOT’s share of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
“Our decision to address Alabama’s infrastructure challenges is paying major dividends in several vital areas,” Ivey said in a statement listing the projects.
The state has awarded more than $140 million in state transportation funds under ATRIP-II since the program’s creation in 2019.
There were 33 projects selected for funding for a total of just over $40 million in state transportation funding. Of those awarded projects, 18 were from cities and counties putting forward more than $7 million in local funds. Under the ATRIP-II program, there is no requirement that local governments put up matching funds to be eligible.
The projects were selected by the ATRIP-II Committee created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. It is anticipated that a number of the selected projects will be under contract during the 2023 fiscal year. All projects are required to move forward within two years of the awarding of funds.
