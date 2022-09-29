A round of Rebuild Alabama grants has been made to support infrastructure projects throughout the 67 counties, said an announcement from Gov. Kay Ivey.
The funds were made available through the Annual Grant Program under the Rebuild Alabama Act.
“I am incredibly proud that Rebuild Alabama has now made road and bridge projects possible in all of our state’s 67 counties,” said Governor Ivey. “Three years ago, I promised the people of Alabama that every single penny would go to road and bridge projects, and we are seeing that the proof is in the pudding."
"This is a remarkable milestone for our state, and I look forward to furthering these efforts to make Alabama a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
See here for a list of projects and their overall costs. These include:
Choctaw - Bridge replacement on Timberlane Road over Spear Creek
Crenshaw - Dixon Avenue, Pickens Avenue, 2nd Street, Water Tank Road, Pickens Avenue, Town Hall/Community Center parking area, and pave North 4th Avenue & East 5th Street in Rutledge
Dallas - CR-17 from SR-22 to CR-157
Macon - Resurface and level CR-18 from Howard Road to CR-45
Marengo - Level and stripe CR-33 from US-43 to CR-47
Marengo - Resurface Moore Avenue, Miller Avenue, Oakley Avenue, Brandon Avenue, Easey Avenue, Shiloh Street, Old Myrtlewood Road, and Caroline Street in Linden
Perry - Full depth reclamation on CR-45 from Dallas County line to CR-6
Pike - Resurface Veterans Boulevard from US-231 to SR-93 (North Main Street) in Brundidge
Wilcox - Bridge replacement (BIN 020487) on Hideaway Road over unnamed channel
