5.23.19MALL
By Selma Sun

Insurance companies are setting up stands around Selma to help homeowners file claims for the property damage incurred in Thursday's tornado.

Farmers Insurance is set up in the Walmart Parking Lot.
Allstate is setup in the Selma Mall parking lot.
State Farm is set up in the Old Winn Dixie Parking Lot.
Peak Insurance is set up at the Farmers Cooperative on Highway 80 due to damage at the main office on JL Chestnut.
 
Send information about other insurance setup locations to news@selmasun.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.