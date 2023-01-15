Insurance companies are setting up stands around Selma to help homeowners file claims for the property damage incurred in Thursday's tornado.
Farmers Insurance is set up in the Walmart Parking Lot.
Allstate is setup in the Selma Mall parking lot.
State Farm is set up in the Old Winn Dixie Parking Lot.
Peak Insurance is set up at the Farmers Cooperative on Highway 80 due to damage at the main office on JL Chestnut.
Send information about other insurance setup locations to news@selmasun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.