International Paper is donating $100,000 to support its workers and others in Alabama who were impacted by the tornados that tore through the state on Jan. 12.
As with many other locations on Jan. 12 the International Paper mills in Prattville and Selma were damaged. Workers reported that their homes had also been damaged that day.
"At our Riverdale Mill in Selma, more than 50 IP team members have confirmed some level of damage to their homes, ranging from broken windows to total destruction," said an announcement from the company.
"The teams there are working to issue tarps and cases of water as well as IP disaster relief boxes with necessities like soap, toothbrushes, gloves, etc. At our Prattville Mill, about a dozen team members reported damage to their homes, including at least three that are at a total loss. The close-knit community is grieving after a rural area in the county was completely devastated."
The donation is being done through the company's Employee Relief Fund (ERF) program. Additionally, International Paper is supporting relief efforts by United Way of Selma and Dallas County and River Region United Way.
"The generous spirit of our IP family is in constant motion, and during disasters like this, we hold true to our company's vision by helping our employees and communities how and where we can," said Russell Harris, International Paper Vice President, Containerboard Manufacturing.
