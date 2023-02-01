More than 50 employees at International Paper’s containerboard mill in Selma and a dozen in Prattville were impacted by the Jan. 12 tornado, and IP employees are working to support one another as they rebuild their community.
At the Riverdale Mill in Selma, more than 50 IP team members have confirmed some level of damage to their homes, ranging from broken windows to total destruction. The teams there are working to issue tarps and cases of water as well as IP disaster relief boxes with necessities like soap, toothbrushes and gloves, according to a news release from IP.
At the Prattville Mill, about a dozen team members reported damage to their homes, including at least three that are total losses.
On behalf of their team members impacted, International Paper is donating $100,000 to support disaster relief efforts in Alabama, IP said in a news release. In addition to direct support to employees impacted through its Employee Relief Fund program, International Paper is providing support to United Way of Selma and Dallas County and River Region United Way, according to IP.
In addition to the financial assistance, the Riverdale Mill donated about $7,500 worth of feminine care products, and more than 1,300 flat packed boxes that can be used to pack up household items. With the assistance of the Selma Area Food Bank, pallets of toilet paper and paper towels have been donated with several more on the way.
Team members from the mill also cooked hot meals for the community Jan. 28 on Dallas Avenue.
“The generous spirit of our IP family is in constant motion, and during disasters like this, we hold true to our company’s vision by helping our employees and communities how and where we can,” said Russell Harris, IP’s vice president of containerboard manufacturing.
