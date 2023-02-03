The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE) has been awarded $4 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Alabama’s Preschool Development Grant Birth Through Five (PDG B-5) initiative for 2023, said an announcement from Gov. Kay Ivey.
“Alabama children deserve the best start possible, and these funds will help us support early childhood educators in an efficient, developmentally-appropriate way,” Ivey said in her announcement. “This grant will support the scaling of high-quality programs of early childhood care and education, so we can ensure our children are prepared for further education, a career and a lifetime of success.”
The PDG B-5 program reportedly goes hand in hand with Ivey's "Strong Start, Strong Finish" initiative, which says that a child's first five years of life is "foundational preparation necessary for lifelong achievement."
The grant is believed to benefit educators in Alabama who work with children from birth to five years old.
“This grant builds upon the previous work to implement a unified Early Childhood Care and Education system,” said Dr. Barbara Cooper, Secretary of the ADECE. “Once realized, the system will maximize our previously coordinated efforts to better connect and leverage early learning and care opportunities and ultimately inform decisions with data, increase efficiency, and reduce duplication.”
