Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $3.3 million in Community Services Block Grants (CSBG) funds to agencies assisting low-income residents in an effort to alleviate poverty.
“Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Ivey said in an announcement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
The funds are being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) and are aimed at services such as job training and emergency assistance.
“ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey in this program that allows people the opportunity to improve their circumstances and lead good lives,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.
Agencies in the Black Belt that were given grants were:
Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. – $22,537 (Pickens County)
Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. – $318,226 (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Hale, Greene, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties)
Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. – $175,159 (Montgomery County)
Organized Community Action Program Inc. – $154,852 (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike counties)
Community Action Agency of South Alabama – $238,498 (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe, and Wilcox counties)
Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. – $159,034 (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties)
