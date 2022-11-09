Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a round of grants to reduce energy costs in schools, nonprofits and cities, including several in the Black Belt.
The grants total $464,029 and will be used to update heating, cooling, lighting or other systems.
The funds are being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) from the U.S. Department of Energy’s State Energy Program.
“Upgrading to energy-efficient systems can be an excellent financial investment for taxpayers that will reduce operating costs at local facilities,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants as an investment in the futures for these cities and counties.”
Black Belt areas benefiting from the funds are:
City of Georgiana in Butler County — $27,621 to install energy-efficient LED lighting upgrades at the Georgiana Workforce Development Building.
City of Luverne Electric Board in Crenshaw County — $25,000 to install energy-efficient street lighting upgrades in the city.
City of Luverne Water Board — $30,000 to install energy-efficient lift station pumps at the Luverne Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Ivy Foundation of Montgomery, Inc. in Montgomery County — $40,000 to install energy-efficient LED lighting and HVAC upgrades at the Ivy Foundation of Montgomery Centre.
Town of Shorter in Macon County — $23,000 to install energy-efficient LED lighting upgrades at the Deborah Cannon Wolfe School.
Southface Energy Institute (statewide) — $25,000 to develop and provide energy codes training activities, resources and technical assistance throughout Alabama.
“These entities are making an investment in their facilities that will pay dividends for many years to come in energy-bill savings,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in making this assistance available for these projects.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.