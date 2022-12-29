Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $745,342 to help agencies that provide services for child abuse victims.
“Young victims should have access to compassionate and professional care to help them overcome the tremendous trauma of abuse,” Ivey said in an announcement. “I commend these agencies that work daily to help those who have been harmed and strive to prevent further abuse.”
Agencies help with mental health assistance, advocacy and filing compensation claims. The funds are being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in her efforts to continue protecting the most vulnerable among us by making sure child victims have the resources they need to recover,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswel.
The following from the Black Belt were part of the grants:
Central Alabama Regional Child Advocacy Center (Bibb, Dallas, Hale, Perry, Wilcox): $100,848.
Tuscaloosa Children’s Center (Greene, Hale, Sumter, Tuscaloosa): $141,188.
Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center (Butler, Crenshaw, Lowndes): $20,028.
Regional Child Advocacy Center, Inc. (Choctaw, Clarke, Washington): $87,096.
