State and federal officials visited Selma Friday afternoon to survey the damage and pledge their help.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and US Senator Katie Britt toured damage by helicopter and landed in a field off West Dallas Avenue to meet with constituents and reporters.
Ivey said she had already contacted the White House and FEMA, and she planned call President Joe Biden and ask him to expedite federal disaster assistance.
US Rep. Terri Sewell, State Sen. Robert Stewart, State Rep. Prince Chestnut, Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. and Selma City Council President Warren "Billy" Young met with Ivey and Britt. Ivey and Britt left Selma to tour the damage in Autauga County.
