Gov. Kay Ivey has declared Nov. 23 to be "Operation Iron Ruck Day" in an effort to raise awareness of veteran suicides.
The proclamation was made on Nov. 14 and speaks on a "national crisis" of suicides among veterans, citing a trek that two veteran students made to call attention to the issue.
The students were Slade Salmon and Clayton Buchanan. They made a 151-mile march from Auburn University to the University of Alabama, sponsored by the American Legion.
The proclamation advises veterans struggling with suicidal feelings to call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988.
