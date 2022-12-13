Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded almost $48 million in funds to 18 service agencies to help low-income households with utility costs during winter and for the later summer season.
“Alabama’s coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they struggle to pay their utility bills,” Ivey said in an announcement. “These grants will provide necessary funding to assist these Alabama families.”
The funds are being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in supporting those who need help most during our hottest and coldest months,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “These partnerships with local community agencies ensure that those who truly need assistance will receive emergency help with heating and cooling their homes.”
The agencies serving Black Belt counties are:
$2.4 million to Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. This agency can be reached at 334-263-3474.
$2.9 million to Organized Community Action Program Inc. serving Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike. This agency can be reached at 334-566-1712.
$3.09 million to Community Action Agency of South Alabama serving Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox. This agency can be reached 251-626-2646.
$5.57 million to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. This agency can be reached at Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa. This agency can be reached at 205-752-5429.
$2.85 million to Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. serving Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston. This agency can be reached at 334-347-0881.
$476,371 to Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. This agency can be reached at 205-367-1283.
$1.13 million to Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. serving Macon and Russell. This agency can be reached at 334-727-6100.
