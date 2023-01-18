Gov. Kay Ivey has proclaimed Jan. 17 to be National Day of Racial Healing, officially recognizing the day for the state of Alabama.
National Day of Racial Healing was established by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. According to their website, the day aims to address the effects of racism over the years.
"Whereas, we understand and recognize that a racial divide still exists around the globe, and we must all work earnestly to heal the wounds created by racial, ethnic and religious bias and build an equitable and just society so that all children can thrive," said part of the proclamation.
The full text of the proclamation can be seen here.
