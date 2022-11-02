During a ceremony at G.W. Carver High School Gov. Kay Ivey read a proclamation designating November as Thank Alabama Teachers Month.
Also present at the ceremony were Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric G. Mackey, ALSDE Director of Communications Dr. Michael Sibley and Principal Gary Hall.
“During our formative years, teachers help carve our futures and uncover in us the people who we want to be and the paths in life we want to go down,” said Ivey. “They are truly key to Alabama’s past, present and future, and we cannot thank them enough for their contributions to society. I am proud to issue a formal proclamation naming November as ‘Thank Alabama Teachers Month.’”
“Teachers are the real influencers in people’s lives, and as part of Thank Alabama Teachers Month, we are calling on all Alabamians to thank current and past teachers for what they mean to us all,” said Dr. Mackey. “Whether that’s local businesses offering teachers in-store discounts or catered lunches, students leaving small gifts on a special teachers’ desksides or people of any age uploading appreciation-filled social posts, the method in which you show your appreciation is entirely up to you —help us say ‘thank you’ in your own way.”
Terry Saban, wife of Alabama Crimson Tide Coach, Nick Saban, delivered an address at the event. She is herself a former educator. It was announced that ALSDE will be giving away two tickets to the upcoming Iron Bowl game.
“As a former educator, I know firsthand that few people can leave an impact on a child’s life like a teacher,” said Mrs. Saban. “So, this month, we’re saying thank you to teachers by giving away two Iron Bowl tickets courtesy of Nick’s Kids.”
Details on how to win can be seen on weteachalabama.com. Ideas on expressing thanks to teachers can be seen here.
“We are here to help you say, ‘thanks’ to these integral influencers in our lives, even if you don’t know how to best do so,” said Dr. Sibley. “We are so enormously proud of Alabama’s educators and are committed to helping the public show them, alongside us, how much they truly mean to us.”
