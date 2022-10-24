A ribbon cutting will be held for the newly opened City Landing in Demopolis on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.
The landing on the Tombigbee and Black Warrior rivers is a result of a partnership of the Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (ADCNR), the City of Demopolis and Marengo County.
The overall cost was $3 million. Gov. Kay Ivey will be present along with representatives from ADCNR, B.A.S.S. and city officials.
"The updated facility features new boat launches, parking and docks," said a press release from B.A.S.S. "Alabama Power Company and B.A.S.S. continued their longstanding partnership by helping local partners with a new and improved pavilion that will offer a much-needed place for organizations to hold their weigh-ins, from local bass clubs to the largest tournaments."
The ribbon cutting will be held at the corner of Childers Street and North Commissioners Avenue in Demopolis.
