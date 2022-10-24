The public is invited to take part in the Bra-Dazzle contest at J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden with the aim of combating breast cancer.
The hospital will take entries of decorated bras that can be submitted in person or posted on social media with the hashtag #HELPJPJHBUSTCANCER.
The deadline to submit is Oct. 26. The winner will be announced on Oct. 28 on Facebook and will win a mystery prize.
See this post on Facebook for specific details on entries.
