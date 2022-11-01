Gallery 905's holiday artisan market Jingle & Mingle is set to take place on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The market will feature works by local artists, as well as live demonstrations, food trucks, drinks and live music.
Gallery 905 is located at 905 Water Avenue in Selma.
