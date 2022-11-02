AUBURN — Auburn has found its replacement for Allen Greene in former athletics director (AD) of Mississippi State John Cohen.
Cohen spent the previous six seasons as the AD for Mississippi State and was with the athletic program in various capacities for the last 14 years.
"John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable," said Auburn University President Chris Roberts. "His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward."
Cohen has over two decades of experience in the Southeastern Conference as a coach and administrator, including two SEC Coach of the Year awards while with the Bulldogs.
"I'm extremely grateful to President Roberts for the opportunity to be the next director of athletics at Auburn University," Cohen said. "Auburn is an incredibly special place, as is demonstrated by the hall of fame coaches and athletes that have been a part of its storied history."
In his first move on Monday, he appointed interim-AD Rich McGlynn to deputy athletics director, and the two will lead the program in tandem as Auburn looks to move forward following the firing of Bryan Harsin.
"Given his experience as a Southeastern Conference Athletic Director and knowing he's empowering Rich McGlynn, this is the best of both worlds," Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl said. "I'm excited about our new leadership team. It's time for the Auburn family to come together as we move forward."
Story courtesy of 1819News. Visit their site at 1819News.com. Read this story here.
