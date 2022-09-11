The hottest, pinkest bus in the country rolled into Selma on Sept. 9 and landed at Selma High School. What came next was pure electricity.
From beginning to end, the high energy for the Joy is Our Journey movement did not let up. The Joy team exited the bus dancing, while the Selma High School cheerleaders and an Atlanta dance team greeted their majestic entrance by creating a one-lane walk-through that resembled the “Soul Train” line. It was “the hippest train in America.”
One scholar in the crowd jumped up and down and shouted, “Now this is a real ‘lituation.’” That’s a young folks expression for, “This situation that I find myself in is so excellent that it is now getting hot in here.”
But that was just the intro. The organization’s founder and visionary, Latosha Brown, a 1988 graduate of Selma High School, officially opened the event with a charge to the students.
“Close your eyes,” she said to the girls. “Dream again. What would Selma and this area look like if Black girls’ dreams could come true? What is your Black girl dream? I grew up in this city, in Smokey City. Poor, we didn’t have a whole lot. When I didn’t have money and other things, all I had was a dream. And you are standing in that dream. This is part of that dream I had,” she said.
Then, she charged the girls to repeat after her and to believe their own words: “I believe my dream will come true. I am walking in my dream. I will make my dream come true.”
Project Manager Chancee’ Lundy, also a graduate of Selma High (1998), now a civil engineer who has a room at Florida A&M University (FAMU) named after her, continued the fire and inspiration with a roll call and jolt of reality.
“It doesn’t matter to me where you’re from — whether from east Selma, west Selma, from across the river, Dallas County or Keith,” Lundy said. “We are not gonna let anybody divide this Black Girl Joy. I grew up right there in Rangedale Annex around the corner from Lannie’s Barbeque. I know what it’s like to be without. Having Latosha Brown as a mentor changed my life. Being here today can change your life. You can do anything you set your mind to.”
The day was so powerful that city schools Superintendent Dr. Zickeyous Byrd, who was attending a professional conference in Georgia, began to get phone calls and text messages from community stakeholders and staff. He hit the FaceTime button and joined in.
The Sun asked him for an official statement on his thoughts on the event. With a giant smile, Byrd responded, “We are so honored to have our very own Latosha Brown to think so much of her hometown to come back and bring the Joy is Our Journey Tour to Selma, Alabama.
In partnership with Megan Thee Stallion, the opportunity was made possible for a couple hundred young ladies from Selma High, Southside, R.B. Hudson and the School of Discovery. I heard we added more girls today to the original pre-registered count. They had a wonderful time, and this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them. Our young ladies were filled with Joy, and we want that Joy to continue to resonate in the hearts and minds of all of them, and for them to know that anything is possible if they put in the work. I also want to thank Ms. Angela Benjamin for coordinating us on the local level, getting everyone on board, including our beloved Dallas County Schools, and the local media and vendors.”
Southside High School Principal Cedric Brown was overjoyed that his students in the county were included. “Thank you to the ‘Joy is Our Journey’ movement for the invite to this grand event,” Brown said. “Our young ladies were super-excited to attend. Looking forward to future partnerships with this organization and others that highlight our young Black ladies.”
If you were not present, it may take a minute to grasp how so much went on within three hours—from chemistry class to arts and culture to entrepreneurship to health and beauty workshops to dance. Speaking of dance, The Sun was able to capture one of the most popular moments of the day—the dance-off. If you encounter this footage on our social media pages, please be forewarned that you may leave with aches and pains just by watching the powerfully mastered moves.
“One thing about Black girls is this,” stated Benjamin, who graduated from Selma High one year before Brown and 11 years before Lundy-Russell. “If the beat drops, it is on and literally popping. I almost had to soak my muscles just because I dared watch.”
And, just when you thought the Joy Dream Village had reached its highest height, they announced that they would be awarding mini grants to some of the girls who remained at the end and who they noticed spreading joy throughout the day. The “Black Girl Joy Challenge” provides mini grants to girls who can describe their ideas and projects for spreading joy with their friends, families and communities.
Of the scholars remaining, four of them were awarded, with one of the awards going to a team of two girls who are best friends.
The awardees of these mini grants are Amiia Hale, the best friends team of Alonzia Jones and Porche Smith, and Rhanita Jackson. Hale said she wanted “to do more events like this one because we don’t have a lot in Selma, and this would bring more joy.”
Whether you attended this Joy event virtually or in person, there is one thing for certain and two things for sure. The team at “Joy is Our Journey Dream Tour” is committed to spread love, joy and hope. Selma and Dallas County Schools answered the door when this opportunity knocked. And Southern Blacks girls are announcing, expressing and writing that they are enough and that they deserve joy!
Schools in the city and county that participated are Selma High School (the host), Southside High School, R.B. Hudson Middle School and the School of Discovery Genesis Center.
