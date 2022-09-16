The Joy is Our Journey bus tour brought a giant pink bus and a three-hour empowerment event to Selma High School on Sept. 9 to reach hundreds of girls who attended from schools across Selma and Dallas County.
The bus carried the Joy team, led by Selma High alumni LaTosha Brown and Chaunceé Lundy who founded Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium with Felecia Lucky of Black Belt Community Foundation and Alice Jenkins of Fund for Southern Communities.
Selma was the middle stop on the tour that ends this weekend with events in Birmingham. But first, the tour made stops in Camden, Livingston, Jackson, Miss, and then Houston at Megan Thee Stallion’s alma mater Texas Southern University. Her nonprofit, Pete and Thomas Foundation, is a partner of the Joy is Our Journey tour.
