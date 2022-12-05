A juvenile has been injured following a shooting that occurred on early Sunday morning in Montgomery.
According to Alabama News Network the shooting took place at the 3400 block of Lebron Road. A juvenile male was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital for treatment.
The injury is said to be non-life threatening. No other information has been released by authorities.
